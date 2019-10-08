Tours area students took last week in observance of National Manufacturing Day held a great deal of importance.
The field trips served multiple purposes for multiple sets of people.
There was a number of stakeholders getting something out of the National Manufacturing Day tours here in this county.
Of course, the students are the obvious winners. They were allowed the privilege to see a vital part of our economy at work.
The students were provided insights into how things are made in Seguin, as well as how to become a part of the manufacturing community to help build this city, county and the world.
Also benefiting were the manufacturers who participated. They had the chance to shine to the youth who someday might be the employees that run the machinery that helps make America move.
The pipeline from high school to manufacturing business was opened as, likely, were the eyes of students and manufacturing executives looking at fulfilling future needs.
Another winner about which some may not consider was the community at large.
When students can be shown the opportunities for personal growth, gainful employment and future success remains in their own hometown, their eyes can be opened to a world of possibilities right here.
Keeping our brain trust local and not having the future stars of industry seek their lifetime goals elsewhere is important to the sustained viability in Seguin, which makes us all winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.