It’s the start of a new year, and inevitably, community members will want to toast to new beginnings with a glass of bubbly and late night pyrotechnics display.
And there’s nothing wrong with that, as long as it is done in a safe, yet courteous manner.
If you plan on drinking, have a designated driver or plan on staying where you’re at. No one wants the call in the middle of the night to hear their loved one is in jail, hurt or killed because of intoxicated driving.
When it comes to fireworks, some of the best ones to watch are those crafted by the professionals. However, if you choose to create your own display do so cautiously.
A couple of tips from the National Safety Council include
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks; older children should use them under close adult supervision;
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands;
• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully;
• Keep a bucket of water, a garden hose and a phone handy in case of fire or other mishap;
• Light fireworks one at a time then move back quickly;
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol;
• Never light them indoors;
• Don’t point or throw them at other people, houses or flammable material;
• Remember sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees, use an over abundance of caution when allowing children to use them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.