In a county with an estimated 32,000 veterans, it’s no wonder this community steps up in a big way to honor them and the so many more who have served in the U.S. military.
The United States military is the greatest fighting force in the history of the world — able to project power to every corner of the globe within minutes.
From the ground to the air and from deep beneath the oceans to the vastness of space, there is no place that our servicemen and women don’t operate — keeping watch over our nation and those who would pose a threat to it.
No matter the form the threats to this nation and her interests, there are young men and women who stand ready to defend her.
Their service and sacrifice — sometimes being away from their families and friends for months at a time and facing constant threat — allows us to live the types of life that we think is our birthright as Americans.
On this Veteran’s Day, take time to say thank you to those who are serving, or those who have served to make that way of life possible.
There are several opportunities to do just that.
Marion Lions Club and city of Marion are hosting a ceremony at 7:15 a.m. in Veterans Park in Marion.
Seguin High School’s NJ ROTC program is hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 7:30 a.m. in the Student Activity Center at the high school.
Navarro ISD will hold its Veterans Day Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Erwin-Lee Field.
The Guadalupe County Veteran’s Council is hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 245 Hall, 618 E. Kingsbury St. Due to potentially inclement weather, the council cancelled the parade.
Marion High School and Marion Middle School is honoring veterans at 3:15 p.m. in the Marion High school gym.
Monday is the day we honor all of America’s military veterans.
See our annual special section, “Thanking Our Veterans: Honoring the Service and Sacrifice of Our Military Service Members” which is folded into today’s edition. It recognizes veterans in this area.
