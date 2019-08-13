With the continuation of triple-digit temperatures, it’s important to stay cool and hydrated.
Anyone outdoors for any length of time needs to remember a few things to avoid suffering from any unwanted heat-related illnesses.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the first thing to do when confronted with soraing temps is to stay cool:
— wear lightweight, light colored clothing;
— stay indoors, if possible;
— schedule outdoor activities carefully, keeping in mind the hottest times of the day;
— pace yourself;
— wear sunscreen;
The second way to protect yourself is to stay hydrated:
— drink plenty of fluids, however stay away from sugary drinks;
— replace salt and minerals with sport beverages;
And finally, stay informed:
— check for updates in local media and online;
— know the signs of heat-related illness;
— keep an extra watch on those family members, friends and neighbors who are older than 65 years old or young children and infants.
