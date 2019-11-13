Texas is ranked second in the nation in terms of its number of people battling food insecurity, according to published on the San Antonio Food Bank’s website.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.
One in six people in the state live in food insecure homes, Food Bank’s information reads.
So, any assistance getting meals to those affected by food insecurity is much appreciated. That’s where a Seguin man, originally from Canyon Lake and recent transplant from Florida, comes in.
Mark Williams helped people access food in Florida before moving back to Texas a few years ago, where he eventually decided to continue his mission.
He now makes monthly trips with food in hand to provide food insecure Seguin residents with much needed nutrition, a smile and kind words to help them navigate some turbulent times.
He and a growing number of volunteers continue to reach out doing good in this community for those who really need it.
About 35% of the SA Food Bank’s clients are children younger than 18, and about 46% of the clients the food bank serves work and still can’t afford food.
The San Antonio Food Bank serves people in an area that includes Seguin. So, some of those clients could be people Williams helps.
His good deeds highlight the humanity in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.