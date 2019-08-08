In two weeks, campuses across the area will open their doors and children will fill the classrooms.
Many will have all of the supplies that were required by the teacher, but some may come up a little bit short.
For some families who already struggle to put food on their tables, school supplies are harder to come by.
Showing up prepared for class can make the difference in starting a new school year off on the right foot.
That is where Suzanne Campa comes in. Many years ago, with the help of the local Lions clubs, Campa began collecting supplies and donations for the children in Seguin ISD and began to “Pack the Bus.” She purchased supplies and distributed to children. However, through time, those efforts expanded to include Navarro ISD, after Campa saw the need there too.
Now, surrounded by student and staff volunteers from Navarro and Seguin ISD, the local Lions organizations and the Guadalupe County Inter-Health Agency, Campa’s vision of helping children is reaching hundreds of families and about 2,000 children.
These volunteers, these donations and Campa’s vision are giving these students a foundation for an educational career that can take them far. And, in turn, maybe helping by allowing them to give back, volunteering their time and helping Pack the Bus.
The efforts truly are a full circle.
