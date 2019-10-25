Guadalupe County United Way has been a part of the Seguin community since 1986, and since it’s inception has amassed millions of dollars in donations to dozens of agencies across the area.
With about 40 partner agencies in the non-profit’s roster to date and five more to come, a contribution to the charitable organization is sure to go to a good cause.
The non-profit doesn’t just donate to organizations in need; it look out for individuals as well.
“We had a call recently from a woman from a rental storage unit who said an old man was living in one of her units,” Guadalupe County United Way Executive Director Mary Hargrave said. “She said the man had family in Virginia but couldn’t afford the bus ticket. So we got together and got him a bus ticket and also shipped his two dogs along with him, and it’s nice to know that he’s now in a safe place with people that care about him.”
It’s acts of kindness like this that are ever so rare these days that really bring the community together.
The United Way can’t do it alone. Through the community’s help this past year, the Guadalupe County United Way collected nearly $300,000.
That comes from large corporations like CMC Steel and Caterpillar, small, family owned businesses and individual contributions.
If more people stepped up and looked out for their fellow man, then the world would be a much better place, and that is precisely what they are trying to do over at United Way.
