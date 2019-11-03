As of Saturday, white-tailed deer hunting season is in full swing in Guadalupe County.
The general season runs from Nov. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020. Archers got their chance between Sept. 28 and Nov. 1; children got an early shot Oct. 26 to 27 and will get a last chance Jan. 6 to Jan. 9. And those with muzzleloaders have Jan. 6 to 19.
This year, Texas Parks and Wildlife have included a special four-day doe season — Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. Hunters are allowed a limit of four deer, two bucks and no more than two antlerless during all of the season combined.
With the opening weekend come and gone and the full season ahead, it’s time to remember some basic hunter safety rules and tips:
• Hunters Education is required in Texas for hunters who were born on or after Sept. 2, 1971;
• hunters under 9 years old must be accompanied by an adult;
• children ages 9 to 16 must successfully complete Hunters Education course to hunt unaccompanied;
• all hunters must have a license;
• beware of surroundings and don’t shoot in the direction of homes, people or livestock;
• don’t shoot across property lines;
• avoid wearing white or tan during deer season. Wear hunter orange or another highly visible color;
• research the county you are hunting in and know the bag limits, restrictions and seasons;
• check weather reports and dress appropriately.
