From 2016 to 2018, fire departments in this country responded to about 189,300 cooking fires in residences each year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. It said those fires resulted in 170 deaths, 3,300 injuries and about $443 million in property loss.
Cooking, the administration’s website warns, is by far the leading cause of residential building fires and injuries.
