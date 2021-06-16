Guadalupe River search

The New Braunfels Fire Department's dive team arrives to assist in the search of a missing swimmer on Monday, June 14, 2021 in the Guadalupe River at the FM 1117 bridge. The man was reported missing on Sunday, June 13, 2021 after he and another woman saved two children from drowning.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Tragedy struck again on the Guadalupe River. This time, two families who started out as strangers at the beginning of the day are forever bound.

 The lives of Victor Villanueva and Casandra Kendrick were cut short after the pair risked their lives to save those of Villanueva’s young children.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.