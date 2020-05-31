It’s been a little longer than a week since Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the reopening of bars in Texas, including here in Seguin and Guadalupe County.
Following 60 days or more of our favorite watering holes being shuttered, of missing out on our treasured after-work affairs, of not-so-happy happy hours, the wait is over.
Social distancing guidelines are being followed and attention to hygiene is being paid the utmost attention.
Crowds are slowly starting to come back to the establishments where Seguinites choose to purchase their favorite libations of choice.
Kevin Chesworth, a bartender at 1916 Bar & Bistro at The Aumont, said the crowd the night of May 22 was pretty large; well, large for the 25% capacity the bar is allowed to have under the governor’s rules.
He said crowds were smaller through the week but picked back up on Thursday and he predicted another larger crowd Friday, May 29.
Greg Woodall, the bar’s owner, said he is anxious to see Abbott increase the occupancy rate, which he thinks could go up to 50% sometime in the coming weeks, if all goes well.
“We’ve got two weeks at the 25% then they’re going to reevaluate and if everything is fine we’ll go to the 50%,” Woodall said.
After being away so long, many of us are itching to have a normal-ish night out on the town. We’ve had our fill of imbibing at home with groups of 10 or fewer, as has been recommended in the COVID-19 era.
When we do start to pour back into the bars, we hope everyone remains conscious of their surroundings, practice social distancing, and enjoy themselves.
But we hope we all do so responsibly.
