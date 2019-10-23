As the saying goes, the youth is the future. It’s because of this fact that Seguin continues to show local students they don’t need to leave this growing community in search of jobs when all they need is right at their doorstep.
The county is filled with companies like CMC Steel, Caterpillar Inc, Tyson Foods, and many, many more, that are ready and willing, to take in young, capable and intelligent workers. As a result of this, the Seguin Chamber of Commerce as well as schools from all over the area banded together Monday evening to promote Career and Technical Education programs at their respective districts.
Students who pursue careers after going through a CTE program have more on their plates than working an assembly line, with opportunities that vary in agriculture, finance, sales, audio and visual technology, and more — all of which are in their grasp.
Seguin Chamber of Commerce President Kendy Gravett said a reason for the overabundance of untapped opportunity could be due to students merely misunderstanding what opportunities are available to them.
“The problem my daughter had in getting interested in school was that she didn’t find the relevance of what she was learning in the classroom to what she was going to be meeting when she left the classroom,” Gravett said.
This is a common problem and one that should be addressed as quickly and thoroughly as possible.
Students must realize that what they do in the classroom does benefit them in every day life. The sooner they learn that, the more motivated they will be in and out of the classroom.
