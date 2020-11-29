This year was rough on a lot of people. And many people still are struggling to make ends meet. Many found themselves without jobs — whether temporarily or permanently.

For a while, businesses were forced to close due to the pandemic, similarly forcing people to look for other sources of income. While their places of employment may have opened up, they still are finding themselves in a bit of a hardship.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.