Children often times look for ways to make a quick buck.
Whether it’s for themselves or in the name of helping others, they come up with different ways to do it from a roadside lemonade stand to selling treats or mowing yards.
On Saturday, a local church is hosting the first ever Children’s Business Fair, which will allow local youth the opportunity to shine and show off their entrepreneurial skills.
The children who have signed up to participate, will offer some kind of product — painted rocks, home grown cactus and succulents, sewn items and more. They are selling them for a profit, but they are also learning. They are learning how to become independent business owners. They are learning skills and tapping into the creative portions of their minds.
They are given the opportunity to seize the day while preparing themselves for the future.
It is up to us to support that.
