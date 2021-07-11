If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In our company, community service is one of our core ideologies. It is something all of our employees live by and everyone in our building is involved in at least one service organization in Guadalupe County. This past week, I was able to volunteer at the Mega Food Distribution event put on by the city of Seguin, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and the New Braunfels Food Bank. I brought my 13-year-old son with me as they were very short on volunteers and, as a member of the National Junior Honor Society, he is required to complete a certain number of service hours per year and during the summer break.
Growing up in a military family, community service was always apart of our lives. Whether it was at our church or a local non-profit organization, we were always active in giving back in any way we could. One of the first things I loved about my in-laws when I first met them was how much they give back. In fact, the first time I met my mother-in-law, it was at the local VFW bingo night where she was volunteering.
