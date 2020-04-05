Today’s world is not the same as it was yesterday.
It’s not the same as it was a week ago, nor a month ago.
Everything changed and it continues to change weekly, daily, hourly and sometimes minute-by-minute.
Change for many is not easy. Many fight it
But in this case, chance is necessary. We all have to change the way we do things.
Life as we know it is different from the life we knew.
A quick drive through downtown Seguin and that was evident. Only a handful of cars were on the roads. As the light on Nolte Street turned red stopping traffic on Austin Street, a lone car waited until the light turned green again. It was at least a minute before another car passed through heading north on Austin Street. The sidewalks were empty and storefronts dark.
Saturday morning traffic is usually a little heavier, not San Antonio heavy, but enough to where there isn’t a minute’s gap between cars.
The sight made an already grey, raining day a little more dreary.
However, it also showed that people are adhering to the “Stay Home” orders handed down by the governor and most recently, the county.
A pass through the parking lots of local grocery stores told a similar story. Where each space was filled and people lined up outside waiting for their chance to get in, these sat dozens of empty spots and no line like a typical Saturday morning.
Eventually, we will find some normalcy, but it’s a new normal. One where we’re a little more aware about what we’re doing, what we are touching and about our neighbor’s personal space. A normalcy where everyone wipes down their shopping carts with disinfecting wipes and washes their hands frequently.
I am one of those who tends to fight change. But in the wake of what we are facing, there’s no fight here.
There are some inconveniences, but that’s all they are, because I know that what I’m doing today will have an impact tomorrow.
I know that standing 6-feet away from a person can help reduce the risk of them carrying this illness home to their loved ones, their young child, their elderly parent, their spouse with immunocompromised illnesses.
I know we can’t entirely stop the illness from spreading, but we can slow it.
