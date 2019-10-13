When I was younger, I always said the Guadalupe County Fair and Rodeo was like a high school reunion.
All of my friends from high school — those who I graduated with and those who were in classes before and after mine — came out to enjoy the rodeo and dance.
Of course as the years went on and my work schedules changed, I stuck around a little less at night, only capturing a brief moment here or there with my friends of the past before scurrying off to my next assignment.
This year, it’s a little bit different. That’s because on the same night as the fair it was also my actual high school reunion.
It’s been 20 years since I crossed the stage at Matador Stadium.
Twenty years since I last stepped foot in a high school classroom as a student.
It’s crazy to think how much has changed in those 20 years. How much I’ve changed, how much our schools have changed. How much our town has changed.
Where I attended school, the buildings no longer stand.
The musty smell of the 200, 300, 400 and 500 wings dissipated as the walls were knocked down.
The gym, that smelled like gym socks and mold, gone.
A brand new, state-of-the-art building stands in its place.
The stadium at which I walked the stage is set to be completely razed at the end of the football season and a new one soon will be built.
I too have changed. I grew from being a lost high school graduate, with not much direction of where I was going, to where I am today — writing this column in my office at the Seguin Gazette.
If you would have asked me then what I was going to do, I would have told you I had no clue.
If it weren’t for a good friend who pushed me to join her at San Antonio College, I don’t know where I would have gone or what I would have ended up doing.
That’s not to say I didn’t have great teachers that tried to put me on my path.
I just had no ambition and I never really thought about the future or what it would hold.
I often get asked if I took journalism in high school. I didn’t. It wasn’t even a consideration.
It wasn’t until I took a photography class and began freelancing for the newspaper that journalism was a blip on my radar.
So, now, these two decades later, I’m wondering, where will I be in 20 more years?
I hope the answer remains, “doing what I love.”
The old saying is “do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.”
I find that to be true.
Unfortunately, I missed my reunion and the opportunity to catch up with some old friends, some who I haven’t seen in years.
Thankfully, social media will keep us in touch and we can see how we’ve grown and changed throughout the years.
But for now, I know they probably all partied like it was 1999.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. Her column runs every other week. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
