“A wise king never seeks out war, but he must always be ready for it.” ~ Odin
These words of wisdom from the pages of Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are truer than many choose to believe.
At the time Odin speaks them, Thor (Odin’s son), is brash and full of himself. Thor is strong, mighty, self-confident and ready to take over his father’s throne so he can force his will upon whomever he wishes.
Many of the people seeking political office these days view our military might the same way Thor saw his father’s. These individuals anticipate ascending to power so they may flex our military might to force our will upon whomever they/we wish.
This way of thinking has been the accepted norm throughout our history but it should not be this way.
In George Washington’s farewell address he wrote: “Observe good faith and justice towards all Nations; cultivate peace and harmony with all.” ~ George Washington
The Libertarian Party Non-Aggression Platform is reflected by both George Washington’s words and the words of Odin.
As a nation, it is imperative that we seek out a harmonious coexistence with all nations in the world.
We tend to prosper whenever there is a mutually pleasant demeanor between countries.
An environment where fair trade and commerce can be made in addition to safe travel.
This is how nations grow in culture, knowledge and ideas.
The internet has made obtaining information from far away quicker and easier, but actually venturing to a location gives a more hands-on and enriching experience that you can not get from reading off a screen.
Even with all the good and reliable information on the web, there is also lots of unreliable misinformation.
Firsthand knowledge is always the best and that is only attainable through peaceful travel.
Unfortunately, we will not always be able to live in peace with all countries in the world.
Not all leaders are capable of being reasoned with.
This is when Odin’s quote about war comes into play, “...we must always be ready for it.”
A strong military is essential for our nation’s defense, but the key word is “defense.”
Whenever a leader sends our military abroad without provocation, we are now on the “offense” instead of defense.
Non-Aggression is what separates the Libertarian Party from the other two major political parties that have controlled our government for the past 100-plus years.
Under their leadership, we have sent troops abroad on offensive maneuvers under every president.
If not directly, we have had a hand in manipulating the outcome of other countries’ political landscapes through rebellions and insurrections funded and managed by our CIA.
All of these actions the past hundred years have resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of American lives and millions of foreign civilian lives across the globe.
It is time to change. It is time to relearn our history, hearken back to the words of George Washington’s farewell address and observe good faith and justice with all nations while cultivating peace with all.
And, like Odin said, always be prepared for those who do not subscribe to that mentality.
It was a joy that we celebrated Veteran’s Day this month.
Now, let’s make it a point to diminish our need to celebrate Memorial Day in May. God Bless and cultivate peace and harmony with all.
