In the past month, we have seen so much of life as we know it change.
It changed minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour, day-to-day.
The streets were quieter, shops and restaurants were darker and people in some areas were a little more scarce.
People are working from home, others were laid off or furloughed for an undetermined amount of time.
With the closing of campuses, teachers had to quickly adjust to a new way of educating their students through virtual classrooms. Homes turned into schools, and parents transformed into teacher’s aides, assisting their new students, helping them through this transition.
Everybody is facing something new and something trying.
All students are seeing their worlds flipped upside down.
Seniors who were looking forward to their lasts and the milestones that mark the final year of high school were told these things were postponed or outright canceled.
Orders from the state and federal governments that limited the number of people who could gather squashed the larger events such as prom and graduation ceremonies.
While prom was canceled, districts are still figuring out ways to ensure their senior students get their final moments to shine with a graduation.
How that will look, if it is virtual or in person, has yet to be determined.
Athletes, thespians, agriculture students, Destination Imagination, and more, all had their seasons cut short as the Texas University of Interscholastic Leagues and DI shut everything down.
Little League International has all but canceled this year’s season.
We’ve also seen the community rally around these kids and show them they are not alone, and they are not forgotten through all of this.
Facebook groups sprouted offering community members the opportunity to adopt a senior and shower them with gifts and congratulations.
They may not get the chance to walk the stage, but they’ll feel the love this community has.
An artist has taken to the streets of her neighborhood to draw characters on the sidewalk with chalk for the children and their families to enjoy while out for a walk.
Teachers reach out to students and make sure they are OK.
We’ve seen residents pulling out their sewing machines and creating masks for healthcare workers, essential employees, families and friends.
Businesses have been donating food and beverages to those frontline workers.
First responders, families and friends are participating in parades to celebrate birthdays or accomplishments, or even just to say hello to a neighborhood.
We’ve seen a community of volunteers rally together to help hand out food to residents who are in financial hardships.
These are just a few examples of how I’ve seen this community respond during this unprecedented time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.