Let me preface with saying that I have never had anything against cats or people with cats, I just always had a dog … until now. We live right outside the city limits and our neighborhood has stray cats. They roam everyone’s lawns and all of the neighbors take pretty good care of these felines as the kitties help keep the unwanted insects and snakes away.
My two sons are huge animal lovers and about six months ago this tiny little kitten showed up in our driveway. They immediately fell in love and named him Zazu.
