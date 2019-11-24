Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite days of the year.
There’s something about a day where it’s OK to over indulge on food and no one bats an eye. Mostly, because they’re doing it too.
It’s a time when my family gets together and enjoys the day. That used to mean 12 of us converged at our house, grandma’s home or my aunt and uncle’s near Canyon Lake. Now there’s about 20 or so and this year we’re gathering at my sister’s new home.
In my younger years, we would meet at the restaurant, and I remember times when our extended family and friends would join us. That was always fun.
Like many, we have our traditions. They may not be traditional to most, but they are to our holiday meals. And they are just as special none-the-less.
Of those things are the meal. We typically have two turkeys — one baked, one smoked both cooked by mom — and a ham. Then come the usual suspects that come along with the birds — stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, sweet potato casserole, asparagus (that’s a new recruit in the house) carrots, rolls and gravy, plus some other eats.
Mom carves the turkey, grandma mashes the potatoes and I stay out of their way. Nothing like too many chefs in the kitchen, and why be there when I’ve got two of the best whipping up a great meal.
We say “grace” before we devour the heaping piles of food. Some family members reach for their favorite parts of the birds, while others pile up on the mashed potatoes and get a small sample of everything else.
Usually there’s a football game on in the background as people talk and occasionally stop to watch that incredible pass or yell “why did you do that?”
Because there is a large group we’re usually spread out between the living room and the dining room with folding tables and chairs, and TV trays set up for everyone to use.
After we’ve eaten, there’s the joking argument of who is doing the dishes and trying to get the youngest family members to the kitchen to clean up.
It usually ends up with one of us having to kick grandma out of the kitchen and getting her to relax.
Then comes dessert with pumpkin pie, coconut pie, pecan pie, lemon iced bundt cake and more.
We’ll scour the Black Friday ads and catch up on the year.
Eventually we pull out card games and turn the rest of the afternoon into a party.
Looking back now, our traditions seem pretty normal, maybe it’s in the delivery, or in the family.
Either way, whether your traditions are traditional or not, I wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving Day.
Once the day ends, it officially becomes Christmas season.
