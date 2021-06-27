If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On Wednesday, my husband, Brian. and I will celebrate our 14th wedding anniversary. The 14th anniversary isn’t typically a milestone according to tradition, but this year it is a very special one to us. Not only did we endure a global pandemic and learn that our son had a previously undiscovered heart condition that required open heart surgery to repair, we personally survived COVID. I have not made this public until now, not because I was embarrassed but because we were dealing with much bigger things that required our full attention for the past six months.
We were cautious during the height of COVID to prevent our family from coming into contact with the disease. Unfortunately, it found us and our entire family tested positive, including both of our sons. Our symptoms were very mild, slight cough and congestion, no fever, lost our sense of taste and smell, but the kids never had one symptom the entire time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.