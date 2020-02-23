There are two things I typically don’t discuss with friends, family or strangers — politics and religion.
However, I’m poised to break that a little today.
The biggest controversial debate I get into with my family, is that pineapple does not belong on pizza. There, I said it. I also don’t like vegetables on my pizza, but that’s a different topic.
’Tis election season and we’re right in the middle of the Texas Primary Election.
In Guadalupe County, many of our elected officials are determined during primaries. And that’s because they typically don’t draw candidates from the opposing party to face in the General Election in November.
This year is a presidential election and the race is on. There are several hotly contested races in Guadalupe County — sheriff, district judge, constable, commissioners.
I’m not gonna tell you who to vote for, because, that’s your opinion on who you feel is best to fill the position.
Just the same as I am not telling anyone who I’m voting for or voted for because that’s my opinion and my right. There’s a reason the ballots cast are anonymous.
It shouldn’t matter to anyone who I select or I believe is the right candidate for the job or what political party I identify as, because in the end, I choose the candidate, not their party affiliation.
This doesn’t make me less intelligent, less informed. On the contrary, it makes me more informed, as I look into each candidate, see what they are about, their previous experiences and their history. And I will listen to other people’s opinions and experiences.
I seek the candidate that I feel is going to make the best decisions not only for me, but the community that I care for as a whole.
These are the things that should be taken into consideration.
There’s a divide between family, friends and communities over opinions. Many times the thought process is your opinion differs from the mine, so therefore, you’re wrong. And that’s not right.
Everyone has a right to their own opinion. It’s our thoughts, beliefs and these difference of opinions that make us unique. No one believes exactly the same as I do, and that’s OK. I like being different. If everyone thought exactly like me, this world would definitely be a weirder place.
So, don’t forget, it’s your voice, your opinion. Your vote matters.
No, I won’t tell you who I voted for, but I will tell you go vote.
I did.
