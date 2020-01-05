This is 2020. I just can’t say that without hearing Barbara Walters’ voice ringing through my head. Welcome to the New Year, I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season. I don’t want to sit and write about all the ways I’m going to try to keep up with my New Year’s resolution, but rather, something I saw a friend of mine post which intrigued me. Unbeknownst to me, she started every new year off with a word instead of a resolution. One word to focus her year around. How simple yet incredible of an idea I thought this was.
So, I sat down and started thinking to myself what I would want my “word of the year” to be and I quickly became overwhelmed by all of the ideas that started flooding my mind. We all want to start the new year off the same way: lose weight, save money, travel, etc. But I wanted something more meaningful to set this new year, new decade to. Then I started thinking about 2019 and all of the things I accomplished. I completed my first year as publisher of the Seguin Gazette, where I grew and learned a lot; I participated in the Leadership of Seguin program, where we successfully raised nearly $90,000 for Seguin Little League improvements; I helped launch the Guadalupe County Women’s Expo, which is returning again this April; I joined several local service clubs and served on several boards of directors, all the while falling more in love with this community and getting to know the amazing people that make Seguin and Guadalupe County so special.
Then I began to think about what I wanted to achieve in 2020, and the word came to me. Progress. The definition is to move forward or onward. And that’s exactly what I want to do this year, both in my personal and professional lives. I know how truly blessed I am and will never take that for granted. My children are growing faster than I ever could’ve imagined, and I don’t want to watch them from the sidelines, I want to be out there growing with them and soaking up every minute possible with them.
I want to continue to grow in my career. The Seguin Gazette is made up of an incredible group of people that care very deeply about this community, and work very hard to make sure that you are informed in every way possible of what is happening here. We are as solid as ever and we are not going anywhere. We have some really exciting new things planned that I can’t wait to tell you about in the very near future.
Progress. That is my word and I’m sticking to it. It doesn’t matter how big or small the victory is, everything that we do in this life matters. I know all too well how short life can be, and that we are never guaranteed tomorrow. I want to do all that I can, while I am still here.
Elizabeth Engelhardt is the publisher for the Seguin Gazette. Her column runs every other week. You can e-mail her at elizabeth.engelhardt@seguingazette.com .
