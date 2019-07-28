In 1995, my parents delivered the worst news possible a 10-year-old girl could hear “we’re moving!” My father had taken a job in Dallas and needed to be closer to work. The sign was set in our yard and four days later the house sold. I just remember running to my room, burying my head in a pillow and crying myself to sleep. Not only were we leaving the only life I’d known for 10 years, but we were moving to this little town in the middle of nowhere called Frisco.
Little did I know, this would be the best decision my parents ever made. They tried to make me feel more at ease, as they took my brother and me on most of the house-hunting trips. When they decided to build a house, my parents let me pick out my room, which still has the best view.
To make matters worse, we started at our new school at the end of March which meant that everyone had almost an entire school year to form friendships and circles. However, this was the first year the school was open, so everyone was pretty much in the same boat, especially since the district had re-zoned and everyone was split up from the life they’d known the past five years.
I was always active in recreational sports and immediately joined the local soccer team. It was there that I would meet my three lifelong best friends. Although, we didn’t know that growing up.
As with most girls, there was the usual fights and arguments that would lead to “not being friends” for a brief moment in time. When it came time for us to start high school, our friendship was tested as we were pulled different directions with boyfriends, part-time jobs and the decisions on where our paths would go after graduation in 2003.
Now, 16 years later, these three ladies are still a big part of my life. They still live in the Dallas area, while I live four hours away, but we still keep up with each other through group texts and social media. When my father died three years ago, these girls ran straight to my side and never left it. I don’t think I could have gotten through that terrible time without their support. We all took different paths in life — college, careers, marriage, kids, etc., but we will always share an unbreakable bond that started more than 23 years ago.
We still get together a few times a year. And, when we get together, it’s like we pick up right where we left off; we never miss a beat. There is always a large amount of love, laughter and reminiscing. We used to spend our summers by the pool, listening to boy band music and listening to each others boy problems. Now we sit by the pool, listening to boy band music, talking about getting older and how to get rid of wrinkles and gray hair. I am blessed to have these three women in my life and can’t wait to see what the next 23 years hold for us.
