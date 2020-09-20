If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Things are starting to feel a little normal again. This past Tuesday, we attended our oldest son’s first football game, ever. After one season of flag football when he was 5, we decided that we’d prefer him to learn to play the game at an older age. We didn’t necessarily “hold him back;” he pursued baseball and soccer throughout elementary school and watched college and pro football games every weekend with my husband. He developed an understanding for the game as a spectator, which only made him want to play football even more.
We have always been an active family with two young boys, though COVID slowed us down a little. It sure was nice to load up the bag chairs and head to the football field. I was very impressed with the safety measures implemented during this challenging time, but still sad that his grandparents couldn’t come to watch due to the limited capacity.
