When I met my husband nearly 17 years ago, I didn’t know exactly what the universe had in store for us, but I knew there was something special. Keep in mind that we were in college, I was 19 and he was 21. He was the brother of a friend that lived in the same dorm as my best friend at Texas A&M. We have different accounts of our “first meeting” but we both agreed quickly after meeting that we wanted to be in each other’s lives for a long time.
I’m not a super sappy person and I won’t bore you with the mushy details of our love story, but the point I’m trying to make is that when you’re young and you fall in love, you have no idea what lies ahead. I am a very reflective and nostalgic person, always have been. And there are times, in the most random of places, that I sit back and think over these last two decades of how different my life would be if I had never returned that phone call back on New Year’s Eve 2005.
