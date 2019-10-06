Dear Readers,
If you haven’t heard the news by now, there are some changes coming your way with the Seguin Gazette. Starting Sunday, Nov. 3, we will begin delivering a newspaper only on Sunday and Wednesday. I realize this may be a bit of a shock to some of you, but I think once you see the immediate change in the size and content of the twice a week printed paper, you’ll better understand why we’ve made this decision. In a lot of ways this marks a return to the roots for the Gazette. The Gazette, and the other side of its long history, the Enterprise, were twice weekly papers before they merged in 1979 and became a daily publication.
A lot has changed since 1979. Computers have transformed how our product is produced. The internet has transformed how people communicate — and how people consume news. While the twice weekly newspapers had to remain silent between publications in the 1970s, the Gazette of 2019 can, and does break news online far before the print edition rolls off the press. As a subscriber you’ll continue to get the news you need, when you need it, at your fingertips whenever you want, wherever you are.
We are a small, local business and operate with a staff of less than 17 full time employees. We cover a fast growing community that includes three public school districts, a university as well as several private schools. The five-day print production schedule at this point limits our ability to do the things we love, and the things you expect from us. Moving to this print schedule frees up our talented journalists to do more in-depth and investigative reporting. It also allows us the ability to bring back discontinued products, like the weekly TV guide book. You’ll see less national and state news and more of the local content you expect and deserve.
I want to reassure each and every one of you that you will not lose any content. The news, obituaries, public notices, sports and school coverage, local government, will still be there — you’ll just receive them in two printed editions instead of five, while our website, seguingazette.com takes over the task of delivering the news daily. There will be no change in the time that you receive the daily paper, they will still be delivered during the early hours of the morning.
Change is scary, no matter how big or small it might be. You have a routine that you’ve done for years. You like it. It’s familiar and comforting. I know that any disruption to that routine is hard. But in every industry, the world is evolving and we have to adapt to the new normal — as the Seguin Gazette has done for more than 130 years. As we hope to for the next 130 years.
You will continue to receive a newspaper 5 days a week during the month of October, however, starting Sunday Nov. 3, you will receive a paper only on Sunday and Wednesday. There will be no change in coverage, in fact, you will see a newspaper grow significantly. That is what this community deserves and that is what we have been working hard since 1888 to do. I am available to listen to your concerns and answer any other questions you may have.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth Engelhardt
Publisher, Seguin Gazette
830-379-5402 Ext 206
