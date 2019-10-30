Cibolo faces a crucial decision. What kind of person do we want at the helm of our local government — who should represent us in dealings with businesses and government at all levels? Who will embody our core principles and values?
To be blunt, Stosh Boyle is not that person. We deserve a leader who is worthy of both the office of mayor and our trust. The facts show Boyle doesn’t measure up.
In 1998, a federal court convicted Boyle of felony conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute almost 100 grams of the drug ecstasy. That’s serious. Ecstasy isn’t just a harmless recreational drug; it can cause liver, kidney or heart failure — even death. Boyle pled guilty and was sentenced to four years of probation.
In 2017, Boyle lied on his application to run for mayor. Under oath, he swore, “I have not been finally convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action.”
On July 26, 2019, after the 1998 felony conviction surfaced, Boyle was arrested and charged with tampering with a governmental record by lying on his 2017 ballot application — a class A misdemeanor.
Now we have learned Boyle had also lied on his 2019 ballot application when he again swore he had never been convicted of a felony. On Sept. 12, he was arrested a second time and charged with aggravated perjury and tampering with government documents with the intent to defraud — a state jail felony.
Today, Boyle faces three felony charges (two for aggravated perjury and one for tampering) and a class A misdemeanor for tampering. EACH of the three felony charges is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. The state jail felony carries a penalty of 180 days to two years in state jail and up to a $10,000 fine. For the class A misdemeanor, he could go to county jail for up to one year, pay a $4,000 fine, or both.
Stosh Boyle, who has lied repeatedly, wants us to trust him. He claims he is being unfairly persecuted for getting into trouble as a kid. He says he completed his probation, learned from his mistake, and has grown as a person. Why, then, did he lie on both his 2017 and 2019 ballot applications?
Boyle tries to deceive voters by hiding his conviction. Maybe the mayor thinks Cibolo voters aren’t smart enough to understand the seriousness of lying under oath?
Some of the mayor’s defenders claim he received deferred adjudication for the 1998 felony conviction; that’s unconfirmed, but no matter. Deferred adjudication is still a conviction under federal law. There was no presidential pardon and no clemency. Stosh Boyle remains a convicted felon.
We want and deserve honesty, integrity and transparency in our mayor. Stosh Boyle clearly lacks those qualities. He fooled us once; let’s not let him fool us twice.
The mayoral election is Nov. 5. On Nov. 14, Boyle goes to court to face the charges outlined above. If we reelect him and he is then convicted, Cibolo taxpayers will bear the substantial cost of a special election.
Mayor, do the honorable thing. Step down and withdraw from the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.