I wasn’t alive when Neil Armstong and Buzz Aldrin took those steps, but I’ve seen it many times over and every time it intrigues me.
To know that 50 years ago we sent a crew of astronauts to outterspace and then they walked on the moon fascinated me.
This also comes from someone who has seen “Star Wars” probably more than 100. I know it’s not real, but the possibility of it is.
Those are just some of the reasons that pushed me to take astronomy in college as one of my science courses.
I dreaded some sciences like chemistry. While I was pretty good at math growing up, mixing chemicals together and trying to remember their reactions or describe what was happening wasn’t on the top things I liked to do.
In high school Earth sciences were my choice of fun. I took marine biology my junior year and environmental science my senior year. I technically didn’t need the fourth science credit, but I went for it anyway.
However, the study of the stars was where my brain wanted to wonder, so when the opportunity came in college, I jumped on it.
Enrolling in that class at San Antonio College was one of the best decisions I made. SAC has a planetarium and getting to get those upclose glimpses at the stars and planets in the middle of the day was incredible.
Then came the discussion about galaxies and how vast they are and how far away they are.
It causes one to begin to think about the universe as a whole.
If we are this tiny planet, orbiting a small star in a small galaxy, what else is out there?
On clear nights, I love to look up at the stars and get lost in thought.
The twinkle of the lights mesmerizes me.
However, with as much as I look up there, you’d think I’d be able to point out more than the Big and Little Dippers and Orion.
For me, I never thought about becoming an astronaut or living among the stars; I am just enthralled by those who are and get to see the universe in a different light.
One day, I’ll get to sit and watch the next big development come from space, and I hope it is one day soon.
But for now, I guess I’ll keep watching “Star Wars” and “Star Trek.”
