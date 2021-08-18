If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In response to the Associated Press article by Acacia Coronado which appeared in the Sunday, Aug. 15 issue of the Gazette concerning the Texas Democratic legislators walk-out from their jobs as state legislators, I would like to present another view since it was very obvious which side Ms. Coronado is representing. I submit that those Democratic legislators are not heroes defending voter rights as the article claims, but rather they are typical Democrats that can’t stand it when they lose, and will do anything (including changing the rules or walking out on their job responsibilities) if they can’t get their way.
Instead of acting like adults, they choose to act like the proverbial disgruntled child that “picks up his marbles and goes home” when he doesn’t get his way. Can the average worker just abandon his job if he doesn’t like what the boss is doing without getting fired? I don’t think so!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.