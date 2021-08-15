If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
For months, we’ve seen and heard the community divide on ideologies. It’s not something new, where every one always thinks and believes the same. We’ve all had our own beliefs, thoughts and opinions on everything. Like, pineapple definitely does not belong on pizza.
It seems like now, more than ever, people are more vocal about their beliefs and their opinions and they try to sway — or in some cases, bully — other people into believing the same way. By the way, those tactics almost never work. As much as you want people to think just like you, nobody ever really does. And this causes the divide.
