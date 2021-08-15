For months, we’ve seen and heard the community divide on ideologies. It’s not something new, where every one always thinks and believes the same. We’ve all had our own beliefs, thoughts and opinions on everything. Like, pineapple definitely does not belong on pizza.

It seems like now, more than ever, people are more vocal about their beliefs and their opinions and they try to sway — or in some cases, bully — other people into believing the same way. By the way, those tactics almost never work. As much as you want people to think just like you, nobody ever really does. And this causes the divide.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.