Each year as the clock strikes midnight people across the globe vow to make a change in their life.
For years, I’ve done the same.
I pledge to lose weight. Today is the day I’ll stop doing this or I’ll start doing that.
But like all of those millions of others I rarely ever follow through.
Some years, I don’t make it though the first day.
That’s why this year I didn’t make any New Years resolutions.
I decided that if I’m going to make a change, it’s not going to be at the start of a new year.
Yeah, that’s a “clean slate” and all, or day zero.
But really, when you make a change or decide to make a change, that’s day zero, that’s your clean slate.
When you start to implement that change, that’s day one.
There are so many gimmicks, gadgets and apps that can help anyone with their journey of change, but it all has to start with the mindset to do it.
I’ve always been told, those who really want to change, will in their own time.
No calendar or time table will be sufficient if that person doesn’t really want to change.
I’ve also had to learn to make obtainable, well defined goals.
For example, losing weight. I can’t expect to lose 50 or so pounds in two weeks. That’s just not feasible, and if it happens, it most likely wasn’t in a healthy fashion.
For me the goals are more broad and flexible.
For instance, get more into the outdoors. That can mean taking a walk in the park, playing in the backyard with the dogs or going on a hike at Enchanted Rock — something I’ve yet to do, but it’s on my list — or playing a round of mini golf with my nieces and nephews.
Which leads to the next one of traveling more. I don’t necessarily mean big trips to other states, but venturing out into the area and a little beyond to see what all is out there.
I’d like to see more parts of the state than I have in the past. I’d like to visit more parks and walk more trails. I’m also hoping to eventually visit some familiar places, but take a different look at what they have and what they offer, do something out of the ordinary. No, I’m not bungee jumping or parachuting out of a perfectly good airplane anytime soon.
I’m also looking to make healthier choices when it comes to what I eat. Maybe a salad instead of a side of french fries or grilled chicken in place of chicken fried steak smothered in gravy, even though it is delicious. And definitely, add more vegetables to my plate.
I’m also working to be more present with friends. This is one aspect where I’ve really slacked off.
If I’m not working, I’m most likely at home reading a book or watching television.
This is something that is a work in progress, and I’ve already started on. I recently visited with friends while enjoying a birthday celebration.
For now it is baby steps and until then, I’ll continue to be the same old me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.