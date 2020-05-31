Graduation is always such a roller coaster of emotions. Parents can’t believe their babies have grown up so fast. Children can’t believe they finally made it and are ready for independence. Teachers are filled with pride and so much more. But this year is especially difficult given the current pandemic has changed how graduation ceremonies are being conducted.
It’s been 17 years since I walked that stage. I don’t know that it all really hit me at that moment. Sure, I was excited high school was over and ready to take on the next chapter of my life. But I sat in that arena, waited for my name, listened as the cheers rang out from family and friends, got my diploma, took some pictures and that was it.
Looking back now, it was all a blur. The last month there were so many activities and senior celebrations it all seemed to run together. My heart aches that our seniors won’t get to enjoy those celebrations this year, that they so rightfully deserve. Communities are finding special ways to honor their graduating class; lining the street with senior photos, “adopting a senior,” parades, etc.
We still don’t know what school will look like and if/when it will resume in the fall, but one thing I do know is that these kids will be able to make it through whatever comes their way. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that the day they left school for Spring Break that would be their last day at school for the year. Every grade had to make significant adjustments to get through the remainder of the year. Teachers didn’t get an early summer, and parents were juggling home-schooling their kids while some still worked full or part time. Everyone took on roles they were not entirely prepared for, but we made it.
If anyone ever asked me what my advice to the graduating class of 2020 would be, it would be this. “Believe in yourself. Don’t ever underestimate what you’re capable of. One day you will look back and tell your kids about COVID-19 and how the whole world changed from that day forward. You witnessed so much history being made, and if you can make it through this you can make it through anything. Work hard and don’t ever expect anything to be given to you, the success is so much sweeter when you’ve earned it.”
I know it’s a bit cliché, but that’s what happens when you’re a grown up and you realize that your parents were right. I didn’t always want to listen, especially when they started lecturing me about my future, but I heard the important parts and that is what has gotten me through life. I just hope that my boys are listening to some of the things that I am trying to instill in them now. They probably will never admit, but they’re listening.
So, to all of the graduates, congratulations. Enjoy whatever celebration you may have, but know that we are all behind you!
