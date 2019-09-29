About nine years ago, right around Christmas, my dad mentioned to my mom that someone was selling puppies.
We didn’t think anything of it, and the next day, he came home with this tiny German Shepherd runt.
He paid $25 for her, figuring that if someone didn’t save her, she may not have made it.
That little ball of fluffy and energy, is Foxy.
There hasn’t been a time in my life that I can ever remember us not having a furry family member. We’ve either had at least one dog or one cat, and typically we had one of each. Sometimes more, but very rarely ever less.
Now, we have Foxy and our beagle, Buck, and of course, my 12-pound fluffy cat, Louie.
In the first year or so of Foxy’s time with us, she would squeeze out of the yard, hardly ever going far.
But the bigger she got, we thought, that would be the end of it.
Nope. She kept getting out.
We would walk the fence and couldn’t find any holes, or any place she could squeeze through.
It took us a while to figure out, our little pup, was as smart as a fox, literally.
She learned to climb the chain link fence that surrounds the back yard.
Mind you, she’s got about an acre of fenced in yard to run around it, but that’s not enough.
One evening, I was actually able to catch her on video climbing the fence while we stood outside talking.
She sticks her front paws on the top and her back paws in the fence and hoists herself over.
It’s quite impressive, if it weren’t annoying that she can easily get out.
Since we’ve had Foxy, we have had two other pups and she taught each of them how to climb the fence and run to freedom.
They usually came back the following day and then she would do it again, until they wouldn’t come back anymore.
Foxy still escapes, but usually is within earshot and is back in a flash from playing with our neighbor’s dog. That as until Friday. On Thursday, I found my little brother’s blue healer at our house and found it odd. Foxy was in the yard.
He went home two houses down from ours. The next day I got a text from mom that Foxy was missing. Come to find out, so was Winston. Of course after we searched and called and she never showed up, we resorted to posting on Facebook about our missing family member.
In true Foxy fashion, she showed up about 5 a.m. Saturday morning, tired hungry and hanging her head, because she knew she was in trouble.
It’s only hopefully that she learned her lesson, but it’s highly unlikely. After all she is smart as a fox and probably was Houdini’s dog in a past life.
