In the past month, we have seen so much of life as we know it change. It changed minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour, day-to-day. The streets were quieter, shops and restaurants were darker and people in some areas were a little more scarce. Some people worked from home, some were laid off or furloughed for an undetermined amount of time.
With the closing of campuses, teachers quickly adjusted to a new way of educating their students through virtual classrooms. Homes turned into schools, and parents transformed into teachers’ aides, assisting their new students, helping them through the transition.
Everybody is facing something new and something trying. All students are seeing their worlds flipped upside down.
Seniors who were looking forward to their lasts and the milestones that mark the final year of high school were told these things were postponed or outright canceled. Orders from the state and federal governments limiting the number of people who could gather at large events threatened to squash graduation. But recently, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave districts the go-ahead to host live ceremonies, using social distancing guidelines.
Athletes, thespians, agriculture students, Destination Imagination participants, and more all had their seasons cut short as the Texas University of Interscholastic Leagues and DI shut everything down. Little League International canceled the World Series. And while the state has sent guidance on youth sports activities continuing in the summer, Seguin Little League recently decided to cancel its summer season.
Area children are missing their final days of school, which typically include field trips, field days, end of year parties, awards ceremonies and banquets.
There is a lot of sadness for these kids missing their final days in the classroom with their teachers and friends. There is some positive that has come out of this. We’ve also seen the community rally around these kids and show them they are not alone, and they are not forgotten through all of this.
Facebook groups sprouted offering community members opportunities to adopt seniors and shower them with gifts and congratulations.
An artist took to the streets of her neighborhood to draw characters on sidewalks with chalk for children and their families to enjoy while out for walks. Teachers reached out to students and made sure they were OK. They drove by their students’ homes and waved from a distance or read their favorite books through Zoom.
We’ve seen residents pull out their sewing machines and create masks for healthcare workers, essential employees, families and friends. Businesses donated food and beverages to those frontline workers. First responders, family and friends participated in parades to celebrate a birthday or accomplishment, or even just to say hello to the neighborhood.
We’ve seen a community of volunteers rally together to help hand out food to residents who are in financial hardships.
These are just a few examples of how I’ve seen this community respond during this unprecedented time. I’m glad that I’ve gotten to witness all of it first hand. This community is like a family. While we may not get along with everyone, we’re still there to lift them up when they are down.
And we’re really there when the children are in need of smiles.
