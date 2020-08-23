If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As a 35-year-old woman, it’s hard for me to imagine a time when women did not have the same rights as men. This past week marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Women’s Right to Vote. Naturally, this piqued my interest and I started to do some research to read more about that time. I knew the main points of the movement, but really dove in and got a better picture of what it was like during that time. The more I read, the more sense of pride I had for some of the influential women in my life.
My grandmother, was an only child born in West Virginia in 1938. She met my grandfather while they were both in college, and put her dreams on hold as he entered the military life after graduation. She proudly carried out the duties of a military wife in the 60s and 70s during, and especially while my grandfather served in three tours of the Vietnam War. After his retirement, she finished her degree and obtained her teaching certificate, where she would go on to teach for the next 15 years until they settled into their retirement. My grandmother never complained about the path her life took, rather, she reflected very fondly on what they had achieved and overcome during their 56 year marriage and she instilled in me at a very young age, to always work hard and have passion for whatever I did in my life.
