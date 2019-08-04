It’s interesting to look back over time and see how things have changed.
Not just you, but that community in which you live, the friendships you’ve acquired and those that you’ve accidently let slip away.
I, unfortunately, have many of those that have turned west when I turned east. It’s not like any of us are on bad terms, life just took us different directions — family, careers, relocation, time. So many factors to really narrow down one thing.
But once you start looking back and reminiscing on those times, it brings a sense of home.
I had a little bit of a glimpse of that recently as I met up with a friend of many years for lunch, which turned into an afternoon of talking, laughing and remembering.
It had been several years since we sat and talked for hours.
Those lunch hours began to fade with the setting sun and it was time for us to part.
While my friend currently lives in Texas, he is set to move out of state for a job.
He’s not the first of my friends to do this. And of course like most friends who say farewell because of a move, there was the familiar phrase of “now I have a place to stay when I come for vacation.”
But how often will that actually happen.
He’s not the first friend to move away and certainly won’t be the last. I’ve had several friends who have move to other states, and despite us talking about taking a trip to those destinations, I’ve yet to do it.
Does it mean that I don’t care or that I really don’t miss that friendship? Not at all. Just means, it’s taking me a lot longer to get to where she is than I’d hoped. Again life happens and doesn’t always go the way you plan.
There are friends who live just a few miles from me, or the ones next door, who I haven’t seen in months, however, I can keep track of them on Facebook and them with me.
We all in some way or another find our way back together, even if it is for a brief hello or an evening of catching up.
Social media works wonders in keeping us connected.
It will be interesting to see how things pan out in the near future. But for now, I’ll continue to look at different flights to see where my journeys will take me.
Of course, I’m always ready and waiting for my chance to head back to a tropical island, with white sand beaches and crystal blue water. Maybe one of my friends will move there next. But we’ll probably just end up “planning a trip,” that will stay in the planning stages.
