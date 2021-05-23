If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Here we are at the close of another school year, graduation is just around the corner. This time last year looked a lot different, and I would be remiss if I did not take a moment to thank all of our teachers, administrators and school staff for all that they have done this school year.
This past week I attended the Teacher of the Year Banquet hosted by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce, where all of the local schools honored their teachers. It was such a great sight to see, as last year COVID had shut down the schools for the remainder of the year and there was so much uncertainty around the status of our classrooms.
