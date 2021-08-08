If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As we get close to the end of summer and we start gearing up for the start of school in the next couple of weeks, it’s a steadfast reminder of just how fast time flies by. I know it’s cliché and you hear it through all walks of life, but as I’m sitting in my travel trailer on our annual Port Aransas camping trip with friends and family, I can’t help but think about how we only have a few of these years left until our kids are grown and “too cool” to camp at the beach with mom and dad.
We have made this annual trip, the first week of August, for almost 10 years now. It has grown over the years, but the core of it all is family fun. We spend the days at the beach, the kids and adults fish, swim, cook, laugh and, most importantly, make memories. Friends have turned into family, and watching these kids grow up together fills my heart with joy.
