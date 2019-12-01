My husband and I purchased our home about six years ago and have been very blessed. We live outside of the city limits in a secluded neighborhood that consists of no more than 50 homes. It’s an older neighborhood, and the larger lots and lack of an HOA were the most appealing things to us when we were searching for a home. We have great neighbors, and our kids can ride bikes and scooters down the streets and play basketball until the sun goes down. It’s almost a little nostalgic for me to see all of the kids in our yard playing games, growing up together as I did when I was young.
Our house was built in 1989. It has amazing bones. We have not had to do much to the structure of our house, but we like to plan at least one project a year to update some of the rooms. We started with the yard and removed brush and trees, built a fence, updated the kitchen, put in a swimming pool and constructed a patio cover. This year, we decided to replace the tile floors throughout the home, except the bedrooms.
Now, we are no experts in home remodels, but over the years we have gotten to know some wonderful people who have helped us with these projects and do a great job. So, when we finally decided to take the leap and replace our floors, we didn’t have to look far for an honest contractor.
I am realistic, and I knew that this was going to be a dirty job, as there were about 800 square feet of tile that had to come up. But I was not prepared for the amount of dust it actually produced. We had friends and family tell us to just live in our travel trailer for a few days while they did the floors, but I said that it wouldn’t be that bad, and we lived in our bedrooms for all of this week.
I am still puzzled how the dust made it into closed cabinets and drawers, but everywhere we looked, there was dust. I also thought it would be a good idea to have this home improvement project take place during Thanksgiving break since the kids would be out of school. I figured I also would take the week off to be with the boys and oversee the work. Wrong and wrong!
You want to see a couple of boys, home from school for a week, go stir crazy? Then just ask them to stay in their room for three days with the rest of the house closed off. We did get out of the house to do a little shopping; we went to a movie and then spent the entire Thanksgiving Day with family.
As I am sitting here writing this, I have just spent the past hour scrubbing the dust off of walls, doors, cabinets, etc. The new floors and baseboards are in, just a few touchups to go, and we can move all of our furniture back in. I can honestly say that this was one of our more significant projects to take on, and I don’t plan on replacing the floors again for at least the next 20 years if I can help it.
I do know how lucky we are to have a home to call our own, and I love this house more than anything. It wasn’t the biggest house we saw or the fanciest, but I knew when I walked out the back door and stared out into the fields behind us that this was our forever home, and I would never take it for granted.
