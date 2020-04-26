In my lifetime, I have witnessed such disasters as the Oklahoma City Bombing, Columbine and 9/11. Although I was young when those events happened, one thing that I remember most is seeing and hearing amazing stories of communities coming together in a time of need. This pandemic is unlike anything most of us have experienced in our lifetimes. I know that my kids will remember when their schools closed and everything was canceled due to the novel coronavirus.
During this difficult time, the community already has found ways to safely come together and help those in need. One great example is the food drive that the city of Seguin, New Braunfels Food Bank and Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation partnered together to provide food to families. The Christian Cupboard and Silver Center also have been providing food and meals to those in need.
Once we start to reach the light at the end of this tunnel, the world as we know it will be changed forever. And now more than ever it is so important to support our small businesses and this community, which make Seguin and Guadalupe County great places.
As much as I want the world to open back up, I am very cautious and anxious about how we approach things in the future. However, we have taken this time as a family and truly grown. We cook new meals together, play games and work on projects around the house that we’ve never really had time for prior to the pandemic. We’ve introduced the boys to new chores around the house. For instance, our oldest now operates our push mower and loves to mow the lawn. I know that excitement won’t last for long, but I will take it for as long as I can get it.
Our younger son — who just a few short months ago would cry at even the mention of going there — has found a new love for our family farm. He has found a passion for fishing, and the first thing they want do when the stay-in-place orders end is go deep-sea fishing. We’ll start with the bay, but I love that even our kids are growing closer together as brothers, especially since they aren’t able to be with their friends and cousins right now.
Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to see or visit my mom in Dallas. She is a nurse supervisor at a major hospital, where medical professionals are caring for COVID-19 patients. We talk with her every day, and just to hear her story from the front lines is unbelievable. Thankfully, they have not been overrun as initially projected, but they are still true heroes doing a job that most wouldn’t.
Please continue to stay well and be safe. We all will get through this together, and this community will bounce back like no other. The love and support from all of you are what make this a special place.
