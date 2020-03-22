In the sports section today are the postseason award winners for the basketball teams at each of our area schools.
Not only was it a welcome break from the virus news of the day, it also got me thinking about some of the games I saw this year.
I was at ballgames every Tuesday and Friday night for the past few months, and unlike with football, got to see most of the teams in the area play.
Players and certain games stood out to me this season, and I’ll go through some of those here.
There were some performances that I missed, remember that these are all games I was covering, so if there were great individual games that aren’t mentioned here it’s because I didn’t see them in person.
Seguin wins at AT&T
The Matadors took on La Vernia at the AT&T Center in San Anontio in December, and rolled over a good Bears’ squad in dominating fashion.
In the Spurs’ home venue, the Mats played great, using pressure defense to create turnovers, and get easy buckets and wide open threes to coast to an 80-68 win.
The Mats made nine threes in the contest, in a huge arena that was nothing like playing in a high school gym. Shooting from the outside can be difficult when the background is changed so dramatically, depth perception hard to get in such a different environment.
But the Mats played exceptionally well, and rose to the occasion, rather than being blinded by the venue.
As a bonus, they got to stay and watch the Spurs play the Houston Rockets that night, a thrill for them all.
Mats beat Tivy
Kerrville Tivy came into the game ranked in the Top 10 in San Antonio, and for the first three quarters appeared to have Seguin’s number.
The Antlers had held the Mats in check in taking a 43-37 lead into the fourth quarter, before stellar defense and Seguin’s Chris James fueled the comeback.
Head coach Dwayne Gerlich ran several isolation plays for James in the fourth, and he was virtually unstoppable, finishing the game with 27 points, more than half of Seguin’s total in the 52-47 win.
Coaches and players on the court, and the fans in the stands, erupted in celebration after the final seconds ticked off the clock — the victory extending a four-game win streak and keeping Seguin in the playoff hunt.
Abrameit goes off
Marion’s Lizzie Abrameit, the Co-Offensive MVP in District 26-3A, did everything she could do as the Bulldogs played Comfort in mid-January.
Abrameit made five threes in the first half, six for the game and scored 25 points in an awesome display as the Bulldogs built a 45-34 halftime lead over the Deer.
Unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough, as Comfort pulled away late in the game for 59-50 win.
Lady Panthers
The girls had the best team in the area this season, with a trio of freshmen winning the District 30-4A title and advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
Tatum Harborth, the coach’s daughter, had a game this year that stood out, as she scored the Lady Panthers’ first 13 points in the first three minutes of the contest in a district win over La Vernia.
Harborth made three layups, a three-pointer and was 4-4 from the line to propel Navarro to the big district win.
The Panthers’ three playoff matchups were great games with everything on the line.
The girls easily dispatched Pearsall, before traveling to Cuero to take on a good Sinton team.
The game stands out because of the speed of the Panther’s guards — they were simply too quick for Lady Pirates, and eventually wore them down with pressure and drives to the basket for the 52-38 area playoff win.
Finally, the regional quarterfinal matchup with Corpus Christi West Oso, although it didn’t go Navarro’s way, was a classic high school basketball playoff game.
The Panthers took an early lead but couldn’t put West Oso away, then came storming back from a seven-point deficit with two minutes left in a frenetic and crazy last few minutes of the game.
The Panthers got their shot to tie from Berklee Andrews, only to have her last second shot ruled a two-pointer when a three would have tied the game.
She had one or maybe two toes over the line.
They lost the game by a point — a win would have got them to the regional tournament.
All-in-all, it was a great basketball season for the area teams in Guadalupe County.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.