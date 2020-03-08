It is estimated that this year, there will be more than 1.8 million new cancer cases reported and more than 600,000 deaths due to the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.
That equates to almost 5,000 new cases and 1,600 deaths each day.
The American Cancer Society estimates that 129,770 new cases will be reported in Texas alone, and about 41,810 deaths this year.
One is too much.
We see it every day in the young and old. Cancer knows no age, gender, economic status. Cancer doesn’t care.
We see it every day in our family, in our friends.
Those who have battled and won. The many who have battled and lost. And the ones who are currently battling.
I’ve had my fair share of friends receive the diagnosis. And it seems more to be happening more often than not.
Not being able to do anything was hard.
That’s one of the reasons why six years ago I was drawn to join a wonderful group of people in creating the Guadalupe County Bras For A Cause.
We copied the fundraising effort from our neighbor city and brought the event to Seguin.
Our mission, to give support to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation and its Cancer Assistance Fund.
Through the fund, the foundation helps cancer patients who are uninsured or underinsured receive much needed, live-saving treatment.
And while the event — Bras For A Cause — may seem like it has a singular focus, it does not. All of the funds we have raised helps cancer patients facing all diagnosis of cancer — pancreatic, colon, lung, brain, breast, live, ovarian, skin, leukemia, ect.
In the past five years, we’ve raised almost $200,000 through what some would say is unconventional means, but it works. In the years since we started, we’ve created the All Cancer Endowment, which is a gift that keeps on giving.
This year’s event, which happened Thursday evening, was one for the books. The totals are still out on how much we raised, but what we can say is it was a success.
Because no matter how much we raise, $1 or $100,000, we’re making a difference. Every little bit helps.
This year’s event held a little more meaning for all of us, as one of our founding board member’s is yet again facing the dreaded disease with her husband’s recent diagnosis of glioblastoma — brain cancer.
Our efforts are for them, and everyone else who needs the helping hand in facing cancer.
It’s not easy hearing a loved one has cancer, and hopefully our efforts — and those of so many other amazing causes, groups, organizations and event — can eventually keep our family, our friends, our neighbors from hearing those words.
Six hundred thousand deaths a year is too many. One is too many.
Let’s continue to work together to find a cure, or to help others battle in the war.
