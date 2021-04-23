If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Since I wrote about our porch kitty, Zazu, who sadly disappeared about a week after I wrote that column, I figured it was time to tell you about our other family pet, Gunner. But don’t worry, we already have several other neighborhood cats that my children have adopted, named and are well taken care of now.
Gunner is our 7 1/2-year-old yellow lab that we surprised our sons with at Christmas when they were little. I had a black lab (Hunter) growing up, who was the best dog ever, until we got Gunner. I knew immediately this would be a match made in heaven. Labs are said to be one of the best dog breeds for a family, and we hit the jackpot with this fella.
