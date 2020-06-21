Let me start with a full disclaimer: I am in NO WAY writing this to dishonor, minimize, belittle or in any other way disparage mothers, moms, mamas, meemaws or women who carry on the immense gravity of bearing and rearing children.
That being said, men, we sure get the short end of the stick when it comes to these Mother’s Day/Father’s Day things, amirite? Mother’s Day falls only a few short weeks before Father’s Day but it seems by the time dads’ time to be honored rolls around, everyone is all cheered out.
We go all out for Mother’s Day. Mom gets gifts from her children and grandchildren, if she has them. Dads give moms gifts, hugs, breakfasts in bed and days off to do nothing, no kids, kick their feet up and worry for nothing.
Sure, we sometimes get caught slipping and mom has to feed the younger children because dad is out shopping for mom’s last-minute gift or has fallen asleep on the couch watching NASCAR. But that’s an understandable faux pas, right?
Everyone and their momma wishes every mother a cheerful HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! Men are lucky if their own wife and children remember what day of the week it is by the time Father’s Day rolls around.
I’m not one to compete with such things or compare but I can’t help but notice the disparities.
Moms get nice gifts, heartfelt greetings cards and taken to a fancy dinner every second Sunday in May. What do dads get on the third Sunday in June? Why, we get a neck tie or similar gift and the opportunity to grill our own food in the hot sun in our backyards to serve everyone around.
Sure, we enjoy being out in nature, and certainly we love a great steak here in Texas. But, guys, wouldn’t you just one time like to see what it’s like to be indoors, under the AC, being served by a waiter or waitress, sweating a whole lot less and enjoying a fancy meal someone else paid for? (Oh, your wife’s in the room while you’re reading this? Okay, answer me later.)
Now, much of what I’m writing I do so in great jest. I adore my beautiful wife and want to help make each of her days the best, including her very special Mother’s Day. But this year my mom got in on the cheapening of Father’s Day act.
Each year, my mother sends cards and gifts to my small family here from Michigan. We each get a special little something from my mom on our birthdays, on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. It’s usually something personal and meant for just that one person. She misses us and wishes we lived closer to her in my wife’s and my hometown of Detroit.
This year, I’ve learned, is a little different.
The other day my mother and son were in a FaceTime chat, having a one-sided conversation. As they are wrapping up their conversation, mom asks to speak with my wife. They begin a conversation, which I quickly cut off because I hear mom mentioning MY Father’s Day card she put in the mail. I don’t want her to spoil any surprise because she doesn’t think I’m in earshot so I announce my presence.
Didn’t bother her one bit. She proceeds to tell my wife that MY Father’s Day envelope will be enclosed with a little something special for my wife and a little something extra for my son.
Wait. What?
You never see a Mother’s Day envelope stuffed with a little something special for everyone in the house? It’s unheard of. I tried demanding the same respect but was laughed at and ridiculed in my own home. I see how it is.
So, again this year, I’ll tend to the grill, enjoy my sweat-infused steak and be thankful for my son and the great mothers in my life who recognize me for the father that I am.
Happy Father’s Day, men!
