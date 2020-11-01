If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It’s hard to believe that it is already November. To say this year is nothing short of a blur, would be an understatement. However, here we are, and the holidays are just around the corner.
Growing up, we celebrated many long-standing traditions in my family, some of which I still carry on to this day. It’s always a little bittersweet to me this time of year, as most of my family has passed on and it’s just my mother, brother and me. Nonetheless, we proudly carry on these traditions as we did all those years ago. They’re even more special now as I share them with my husband and children.
