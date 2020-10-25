On Thursday, I got to tag along with Deitz Flower Shop’s Happiness Ambassadors Beverly Bonkowski and Samantha Lum as they delivered a little cheer around town. They, along with the rest of the crew at the local business, took turns handing out bouquets of flowers and in return received smiles.

The store participated in the annual Petal It Forward movement. Each year, florists across the country venture out into their communities, flowers in hand, and bring smiles to unsuspecting faces. In return, all they ask is for those people gifted with the flowers to gift someone else in return. While this year the team limited their flowers from two bouquets per person to one, the thought was still there.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. Her column runs every other week. You can e-mail her at felicia,frazar@seguingazette.com .

