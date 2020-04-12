Easter is the first major holiday to be celebrated during the current global health crisis. Families will not have the opportunity to gather for church, meals or the always-exciting egg hunt. This is a new normal for everyone around the world, and I can’t help but feel sad for our current situation.
Growing up, Easter was always a big deal in my family. For my first few Easters, my grandmother always made my dresses. I remember a frilly, peach-colored dress with lots of white ruffles underneath that I absolutely loved. I felt like Shirley Temple when I would spin around with all of the ruffles flying high.
There are so many photos of my brother, cousin and I dressed in our matching outfits that our mothers spent months coordinating. They were always full of pastels and early ’90s floral patterns.
My grandmother would always set out the light pink or yellow tablecloth with matching napkins and stick candles in the dining room.
Setting the table was established as my job at a very early age, and I loved every minute of it. I even learned how to fold linen napkins in fun shapes to “spiff” things up a bit. She would spend the entire weekend preparing her Easter feast for our family of nine, and there was never anything left on our plates.
As we got older, some of the traditions started to fade, but we still got together. The last Easter I spent with my grandmother six years ago, we all decided to meet in the middle. We went to the Stagecoach Inn in Salado.
We had just purchased our home, and we spent the entire time looking at pictures, telling the same family stories and walking the cute little shops in the downtown area of the town. Little did we know at the time that my grandmother’s health was fading fast, but I remember sitting and watching in complete awe of this tiny lady. She was always very precise in everything she did, and she would always take a moment to sit back, look around her and treasure the love and family that surrounded her.
Her greatest accomplishment in life was her family, and although there were only nine of us total, we had the stories and hearts of 100.
Although my husband and I were blessed with two boys, I still love to get Easter outfits for them. They aren’t always matching, but compliment each other. I was only allowed to get straw fedoras one time, but they sure were cute.
Our Easter basket tradition consists of swimsuits and beach towels since we spend so much time by the water during the spring and summer.
Every family is different in how they celebrate Easter and holidays. I have no doubt that our kids will especially remember this one, as it is such a significant time in our history that continues to unfold day after day.
However you spend this Sunday, I’d like to wish you and your loved ones a happy Easter. And please remember to stay safe and stay well.
