Alas, the end of 2020 is almost here and I think I speak for most of us when I say, “Hit the road, Jack, and don’t you come back no more, no more, no more, no more!” Not that I am expecting a whole new world on Jan. 1, because we are far from over with this pandemic, but I think we’ve all had enough of 2020.

If this year has taught me anything, it’s that change is inevitable. Nothing stays the same forever, and when the world is changing its course literally minute by minute, you have to learn to acclimate. If anything, I think I’ve learned how to “roll with the punches” more and to expect the unexpected.

Elizabeth Engelhardt is the publisher for the Seguin Gazette. Her column runs every other week. You can e-mail her at elizabeth.engelhardt@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.