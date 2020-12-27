If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Alas, the end of 2020 is almost here and I think I speak for most of us when I say, “Hit the road, Jack, and don’t you come back no more, no more, no more, no more!” Not that I am expecting a whole new world on Jan. 1, because we are far from over with this pandemic, but I think we’ve all had enough of 2020.
If this year has taught me anything, it’s that change is inevitable. Nothing stays the same forever, and when the world is changing its course literally minute by minute, you have to learn to acclimate. If anything, I think I’ve learned how to “roll with the punches” more and to expect the unexpected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.